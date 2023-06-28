Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

