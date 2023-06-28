Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVOO stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

