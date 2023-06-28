Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,192 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

