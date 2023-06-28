Affiance Financial LLC Sells 10,084 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 475,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.