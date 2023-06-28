Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

A traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $116.87. 284,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

