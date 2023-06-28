Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NYSE A opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

