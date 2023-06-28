AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGM Group Price Performance

Shares of AGMH remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.