AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGNCL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 8,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,565. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 in the last ninety days.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

