AirBoss of America Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BOS opened at C$6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$176.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.6381958 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

