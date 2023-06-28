AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.36. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 4,414 shares.

AirNet Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

