Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.