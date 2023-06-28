Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

