Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 344,170 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 131,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.