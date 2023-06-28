Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 299,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

