Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,183,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,736,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

