Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,005 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,270 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

