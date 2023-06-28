Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $365,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
