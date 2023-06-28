Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.43

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.43 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 72.43 ($0.92), with a volume of 415513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

Albion Technology & General VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.85 million and a PE ratio of -1,810.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.86.

Albion Technology & General VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.82 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

