Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 369,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.