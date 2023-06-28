Alico, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Alico has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,129. Alico has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $37.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.74). Alico had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alico will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alico by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 218.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.