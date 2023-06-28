Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as C$68.90 and last traded at C$68.08, with a volume of 251105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.35.

The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 3.3 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.25.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.