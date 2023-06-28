AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.47.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
