AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 123.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile



AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

