Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the May 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Allianz Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 363,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Allianz had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $26.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Increases Dividend
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.