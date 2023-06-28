Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the May 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Allianz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 363,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Allianz had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $26.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Increases Dividend

About Allianz

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.8726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81. Allianz’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

