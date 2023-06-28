Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 12,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,067. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 275,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

