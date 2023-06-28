Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 12,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,067. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
