Allworth Financial LP Buys 16,411 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

