Allworth Financial LP Buys 22,151 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $48,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.