Allworth Financial LP Buys 258,756 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,093,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,756 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

DFAX opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

