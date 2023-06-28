Allworth Financial LP Buys 279 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.39. The company has a market capitalization of $361.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

