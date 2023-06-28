Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23,202.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,952 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

