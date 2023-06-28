Allworth Financial LP Has $25.36 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.79% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,402,000 after purchasing an additional 703,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,888,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of UITB stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1165 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

