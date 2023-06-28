Allworth Financial LP Has $429.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,016 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.67% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $429,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,033 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

