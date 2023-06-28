Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,347 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average is $373.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

