Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.58.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
