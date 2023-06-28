Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 597,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,729 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.