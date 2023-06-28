AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Down 14.3 %

NASDAQ ATMCW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,661. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

