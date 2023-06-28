AlphaTime Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 28th

AlphaTime Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 28th. AlphaTime Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of AlphaTime Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

ATMCU stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMCU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,914,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,802,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,911,000.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

