Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. 849,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,057. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

