Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alumina Trading Up 2.3 %

Alumina stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 10,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

