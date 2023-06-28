Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,891 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,891 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $85,170.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,246,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,254,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $9,038.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,946 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $852,759.46.

On Friday, June 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,316,384.08.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24.

NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,556. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. National Research’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 952,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Research by 31.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,783,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Research by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

