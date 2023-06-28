Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 5.3%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.62. Approximately 66,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 347,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

