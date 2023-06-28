American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 202,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. 1,456,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,852. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

