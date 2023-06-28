Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $326.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

