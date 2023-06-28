Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 10th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 120,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,100. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

