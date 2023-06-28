Amkor Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 459% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $71,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $71,226.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,083. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 684,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

