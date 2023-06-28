Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
