Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

