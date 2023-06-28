Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lessened by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 873,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,700. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.22.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

