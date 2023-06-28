Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 28th (AMZN, C, CASY, CCL, CCS, DAL, DELL, ED, ELME, ENLC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 28th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $278.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $54.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $58.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $92.00.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $18.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $300.00 to $235.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $74.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $125.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $300.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $6.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $147.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $141.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $182.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $38.00 to $43.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $276.00 to $313.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $146.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $28.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $159.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $915.00 to $888.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $915.00 to $875.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $800.00 to $760.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $816.00 to $789.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $110.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $200.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price reduced by Argus from $80.00 to $72.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $32.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $190.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $98.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $90.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $115.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $98.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $115.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $61.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $192.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $60.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $33.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.