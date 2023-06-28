Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $9.79

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 9.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $6.10 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.