Analysts Set RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Price Target at GBX 1,046.25

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,046.25 ($13.30).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS1. BNP Paribas began coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.62) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.35) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 758 ($9.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 833.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 896.50. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 754.40 ($9.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,500.00%.

In other RS Group news, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($63,525.31). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($63,525.31). Also, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($296,452.64). Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

