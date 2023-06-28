Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $30.64

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.